Hear Coheed and Cambria Tease New Prog Saga With 'The Dark Sentencer'

Coheed and Cambria unveiled the first offering from their next prog-rock saga," The Dark Sentencer." The track will appear on the group's new album. A release date and title have yet to be announced.

"The Dark Sentencer" opens with a delicate piano intro that takes an ominous turn. A narrator describes a "romance between a pair of unheavenly creatures" set on the remains of an Earth nearly destroyed in an intergalactic accident. The planet, says the voice, is now overseen by an elite society that has turned the dying planet into a private prison.

As the prologue fades, "The Dark Sentencer" opens with prickly guitars that builds into a stadium-sized thump. "Welcome home, shed your skin and expose your bones," wails Claudio Sanchez, "Take my hand, and follow us into the black/ So far that we can't get back."

Coheed and Cambria's as-yet-untitled LP will mark their first for Roadrunner Records and follows their 2015 effort The Color Before the Sun.

