Coheed and Cambria Detail New Album 'The Unheavenly Creatures'

Coheed and Cambria have detailed their upcoming concept album The Unheavenly Creatures, a sprawling 78-minute, 15-song LP that continues the narrative set forth in the band's Amory Wars narrative.

The band previously trumpeted their upcoming album, Coheed and Cambria's first since 2015's The Color Before the Sun, with the 10-minute "The Dark Sentencer."

In addition to the traditional album, due out October 5th, Coheed and Cambria also offer diehard fans a massive Vaxis – Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set.

This immersive collection features "an exclusive 80-plus page hardcover illustrated sci-fi novel with strikingly realistic color imagery by Chase Stone, as well as the complete Act 1 novella written by frontman Claudio Sanchez and his wife, Chondra Echert. The set also houses a fully-wearable hard-plastic mask of the main character in The Unheavenly Creatures, a CD copy of the album, as well as the exclusive bonus album, The Crown Heights Demos, showing the songs in their original written form," the band said.

The box set also comes complete with a three-fold poster, a certificate of authenticity and a "black card" that allows fans early access to tickets and entry for Coheed and Cambria's summer tour.

Vaxis – Act 1: The Unheavenly Creatures Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set is available to preorder now, with the preorder for the standalone album scheduled for June 29th.

The Unheavenly Creatures Track List



1. "Prologue"

2. "The Dark Sentencer"

3. "Unheavenly Creatures"

4. "Toys"

5. "Black Sunday"

6. "Queen Of The Dark"

7. "True Ugly"

8. "Love Protocol"

9. "The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)"

10. "Night-Time Walkers"

11. "The Gutter"

12. "All On Fire"

13. "It Walks Among Us"

14. "Old Flames"

15. "Lucky Stars"