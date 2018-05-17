Watch Christina Aguilera Sing 'Fall in Line' on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Christina Aguilera belted her self-empowerment single "Fall in Line" with Late Late Show host James Corden for a bonus web segment of "Carpool Karaoke."

The powerhouse vocalist recreated her part with pitch perfection, while the comedian utilized his falsetto to replicate Demi Lovato's portion of the song. "I feel weird singing her part," Aguilera noted, as Corden swooped into his highest register. Aguilera, who unleashed a series of soulful runs, was clearly impressed with the host's ear – even exclaiming at one point as he joined in with a high harmony.

"Fall in Line" is the latest single from Aguilera's upcoming studio album Liberation, out June 15th. The track follows previously issued ballad "Twice" and the Kanye West-produced "Accelerate" featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign.

Aguilera will promote Liberation on a North American tour – her first in over a decade – launching September 25th. Big Boi recently signed on as the trek's special guest.