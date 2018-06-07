Hear Christina Aguilera's Sexy, GoldLink-Assisted New Song 'Like I Do'

Christina Aguilera and GoldLink team up for "Like I Do," the flirty new taste of her forthcoming release Liberation. Demi Lovato, 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign also appear on the singer's sixth album.

Above a flute-like loop, GoldLink launches the song with his verse which makes references to some of Aguilera's best-known hits. "Genie in my bottle/I'm trying to rub on your hips/Ain't no other man who can talk to you like I did," he raps on the song's first verse. From there, Aguilera takes charge, telling her younger lover that she's "been doing this way before you" and that she "don't need your little money." The self-assured track has her offering "we can Marvin Gaye and get it on" during the track's pre-chorus.



Liberation will be released on June 15th. The album is already an eclectic mix of styles from Aguilera, from the rousing hip-hop-leaning "Accelerate" to the empowering Demi Lovato riff-off "Fall in Line." This fall, Aguilera will embark on her first tour in a decade.