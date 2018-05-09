Christina Aguilera Announces First North American Tour in Over 10 Years

Christina Aguilera will embark on her first North American tour in over a decade this fall.

Dubbed the Liberation Tour after the singer's upcoming album, Aguilera will perform 24 shows in 22 theaters across North America. The trek begins September 25th in Hollywood, Florida and circles the U.S. before concluding November 13th in St. Petersburg, Florida. The tour also features a two-night stand at New York's Radio City Music Hall on October 3rd and 4th.

Aguilera's first major tour since 2008 is in support of Liberation, due out June 15th. The singer recently unveiled the Kanye West-produced, 2 Chainz-featuring "Accelerate" from the LP, while second single "Fall in Line" with Demi Lovato will premiere May 20th during the Billboard Music Awards.

Fans who purchase a ticket to Aguilera's concerts via Live Nation will receive a free CD copy of Liberation. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 18th.

Christina Aguilera Tour Dates



September - 25 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

September 28 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 30 - Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 3 & 4 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 8 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

October 11 - Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

October 13 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

October 16 & 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

October 19 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 22 - Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

October 24 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 1 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

November 3 - Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

November 4 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

November 6 - St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

November 9 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

November 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

November 13 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The Mahaffey Theatre