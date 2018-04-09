Chrissie Hynde Documentary, Pretenders Concert Highlight New DVD

Alone With Chrissie Hynde, a 2017 BBC documentary about the veteran Pretenders singer, is set for DVD and digital release on May 25th via Eagle Rock Entertainment. The package also includes a bonus 1981 concert of the Pretenders' original lineup performing on German TV series Rockpalast.

Originally broadcast as part of the BBC TV Arena series, the doc offers an intimate view of Hynde's touring travels. The film follows Hynde through a wide range of settings, including recording with the Pretenders in Nashville during the sessions for their latest LP (2016's Alone), browsing influential records at her London home, milking a cow at George Harrison's Hare Krishna temple, Bhaktivedanta Manor and drifting around a cemetery in her hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Alone With Chrissie Hynde also features live performance clips and archival footage of classic Pretenders tracks like "Brass in Pocket" and "Back on the Chain Gang." The full-length, 18-track Rockpalast concert – featuring drummer Martin Chambers, bassist Pete Farndon and guitarist James Honeyman-Scott – dates back to July 1981.

Hynde resurrected the Pretenders name for the Dan Auerbach-produced Alone, their 10th studio album and first in eight years. Though he didn't appear on the LP, Chambers later rejoined the group, who have subsequently toured with both Stevie Nicks and Phil Collins.

The Pretenders 1981 Rockpalast Concert Track List



1. "The Wait"

2. "The Adultress"

3. "Message Of Love"

4. "Louie Louie"

5. "Talk Of The Town"

6. "The English Roses"

7. "Birds Of Paradise"

8. "Kid"

9. "Stop Your Sobbing"

10. "Private Life"

11. "Jealous Dogs"

12. "Day After Day"

13. "Up The Neck"

14. "Tattooed Love Boys"

15. "Bad Boys Get Spanked"

16. "Precious"

17. "Brass In Pocket"

18. "Mystery Achievement"