Chris Cornell's Family Posts Poignant Christmas Video

Chris Cornell's widow Vicky Cornell shared a poignant home video Friday of the late Soundgarden singer and his son Christopher talking about their family's Christmas traditions.

"Sharing a special Christmas video that Chris made with C 3 years ago for school," Vicky Cornell tweeted. "While the holidays will never be the same again without Chris, we will always remember his boundless love. Happy Holidays & thank you all for your much needed love and support."

In the three-minute video, Cornell and his son talk about their holiday traditions like putting up the Christmas tree, traveling abroad and taking part in winter activities like skiing and snowboarding.

"We spend a lot of time with our family and spend a lot of time traveling," the singer said. "That's what we like to do." The video ends with a photo montage of Cornell family Christmases.

Cornell died by suicide May 18th at the age of 52. In the months that followed, Vicky Cornell set up a website filled with fans' tributes and commissioned a memorial statue for the singer, while his daughter Toni penned a Father's Day note to Cornell.