Chris Cornell's daughter Toni shared a recording of her and her late father covering Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" to mark Father's Day.

Related Chris Cornell: 8 Great Acoustic Covers Hear late Soundgarden singer try his hand at favorites by the Beatles, Metallica, Michael Jackson and more

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for. Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any," 13-year-old Toni Cornell wrote in the caption of the song, which was posted on Chris Cornell's YouTube page.

"You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

Cornell debuted his bare bones acoustic rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," the Prince-written track popularized by Sinead O'Connor, in September 2015 and shared a studio version following Prince's death in April 2016. Cornell ultimately performed the song live nearly 100 times before his own death in May 2017.

Toni Cornell performed alongside OneRepublic to cover Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" as a tribute to both her father and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who delivered the same song at Cornell's funeral.

On Father's Day 2017, Toni Cornell penned a poignant note to her father just one month after his death. In the note, Toni wrote talked about their shared love of Prince and Chris' favorite song, Purple Rain's "The Beautiful Ones."

"'This song is so special it doesn’t even belong in a genre. When I was in my twenties, I saw this in the theatre and some guy started cracking up laughing at this scene and song. It got me really mad,' you said. I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat,'" Chris told Toni, his daughter wrote.