Childish Gambino Sets Fall Tour With Rae Sremmurd

Childish Gambino has announced a short tour in support of his Awaken, My Love! album. Rae Sremmurd will serve as his supporting act.

Donald Glover's musical alter ego kicks off the 13-date arena jaunt in his native Atlanta on September 6th. After stops at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Oakland's Oracle Arena, the tour wraps up in Vancouver on September 30th.



Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino's third LP, came out in December of 2016. It included the single "Redbone," which is the biggest hit of Childish Gambino's career – the track climbed to Number 12 on the Hot 100 and sold over four million units. "Redbone" also won the Best Traditional R&B Performance award at the Grammys in January.

Following the success of Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino moved from the rock-focused independent label Glassnote to the major label RCA. Glover also re-released his 2011 mixtape Ep and is set to appear as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which arrives in May.



Childish Gambino Tour Dates:

September 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

September 8 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre

September 12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 19 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 22 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 23 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 26 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

September 27 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 29 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

September 30 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena