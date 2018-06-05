Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons, Arctic Monkeys Headlining Voodoo Fest

Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons and Arctic Monkeys will headline the 20th Voodoo Music and Arts Experience, set to take place October 26th through 28th in New Orleans.

Related How Donald Glover Charted His Own Path to Hip-Hop Stardom Collaborators and industry insiders on Childish Gambino's long journey from rap outlier to the center of the conversation with "This Is America"

The lineup also features Odesza, Marilyn Manson, 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, A Perfect Circle, Modest Mouse, Third Eye Blind, Ty Dolla $ign, Albert Hammond Jr., Zeds Dead, AWOLNATION, Elle King and Martin Garrix. In all, the festival will feature 65 artists performing on four stages around New Orleans' City Park.

Tickets for Voodoo festival are on sale now. Fans can purchase three-day general admission passes, or Loa VIP tickets and Platinum Tickets. Complete information, as well as a list of amenities that come with the VIP and Platinum tickets, is available on the Voodoo website.

Along with music, the Voodoo festival will feature large-scale art installations, an on-site haunted house and a variety of food and drink options from local restaurants.

For Childish Gambino – the rap project of Donald Glover – his Voodoo fest set will cap off a fall tour that launches September 6th in Atlanta and features, on select dates, support from Rae Sremmurd or Vince Staples. The rapper recently released a new single, "This Is America," though has yet to announce a follow-up to his 2016 album, Awaken, My Love!



The Arctic Monkeys, meanwhile, will be touring North American this summer in support of their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino. And for Mumford and Sons, Voodoo fest is just one of a handful of shows they've scheduled for 2018 so far. The group has played live sporadically over the past few years, though they have not released any new music since their 2015 album, Wilder Mind, and 2016 EP, Johannesburg, a collaboration with the Senegalese singer Baaba Maal.