Chicago Rapper Fredo Santana Dead at 27

Fredo Santana, Chicago drill rapper and cousin of Chief Keef, has died at the age of 27.

While no cause of death was officially revealed, TMZ reports that the rapper born Derrick Coleman suffered a fatal seizure Friday night in Los Angeles.

Houston rapper Maxo Kream was among the first to post about Santana's death on social media, "Damn man I’m lost for words right now I’m cryin my ass off Fredo I love yu Bitch RIP a real Savage." Drake also posted a photo of him and Santana with the caption "Rest In Peace Santana"; Santana had a cameo in Drake's video for the hit "Hold On, We're Coming Home."

On October 12th, Santana posted a video on Instagram of the rapper in the hospital, where he was being treated for "kidney failure [and] liver failure." Two days later, Santana said that he was "out of the hospital" and "on my way to the studio."

The rapper later told fans that his health issues were likely the result of continued lean usage, and that he was considering rehab to deal with the addiction. TMZ notes that seizures are a side effect of prolonged lean consumption.

Santana's debut mixtape It's a Scary Site arrived in 2012 with appearances by fellow Chicago rappers King L, Lil Durk, Lil Reese and Chief Keef. Santana's lone studio album, 2013's Trappin Ain't Dead, featured Kendrick Lamar on the track "Jealous." In 2017, Santana released a pair of mixtapes, Plugged In and Fredo Kruger 2.







