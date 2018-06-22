Cheat Codes Tap Little Mix for New EDM Jam 'Only You'

EDM trio Cheat Codes enlisted British pop group Little Mix for their new single "Only You." The singers croon about how lonely they are ("Dancing with your silhouette in the places that we met," they try'na find you in the moon") over rippling electric guitar, pitch-shifted vocal samples and skittering electronic drums.

In a statement, Cheat Codes described the song as telling "a story that a lot of people are familiar with, like picturing love as your favorite movie and this is the final scene. You don't want it to ever end, but unfortunately there's no way to rewind the footage; the memories of that love are all we hold." They added, "'Only You' is about that special someone that no matter where you are in the universe your stars still align."

"Only You" follows a series of hit singles Cheat Codes have released since forming in 2016. The DJ trio broke out with a tropical-flavored rework of Salt N Pepa's "Sex," followed by the Demi Lovato collaboration "No Promises," the Fetty Was team-up "Feels Great" and a remix of U2's "Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way," among other tracks.

In July, Cheat Codes will launch a summer tour that includes spots at the Billboard Hot 100, Ultra Europe and Tomorrowland. They are currently working on their fifth album, which follows the recently issued Level 1 EP.