On the Charts: Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Returns to Number One

Taylor Swift's Reputation returned to Number One on the Billboard 200 as last-minute Christmas shopping propelled the year's top-selling album back into the top spot.

Reputation added 107,000 total copies to its platinum-plus haul to spend a fourth week at Number One. Swift's latest LP opened up with three straight weeks atop the album charts before hovering at Numbers Two and Three for the past three weeks, Billboard reports.



Ed Sheeran's Divide jumped two spots to Number Two and 92,000 copies, with the album's sales aided in part by Sheeran's three-week Hot 100 reign for the single "Perfect."

Huncho Jack, a collaboration between Travis Scott and Migos' Quavo, and their new LP Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho was the lone new release to crack the Top 10. The album sold 90,000 total copies in its debut week, although 70,000 of the total came from streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack also entered the Top 10 following the musical film's release, with the album jumping from Number 63 last week up to Number Five after the movie hit theaters.

Eminem's Revival dropped from Number One to Number Four in its second week on the Billboard 200. The rest of the Top 10 were all returning albums with Pentatonix's A Pentatonix Christmas at Number Six, Sam Smith's The Thrill of It All at Number Seven, G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned at Number Eight, Kendrick Lamar's Damn. at Number Nine and Post Malone's Stoney at Number 10.

The first Top 10 of 2018 should remain largely unchanged as no major new releases arrived during the last sales week of 2017.