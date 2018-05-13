On the Charts: Post Malone's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' Holds Number One

Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys fended off an influx of new releases to remain Number One on the Billboard 200 for the second straight week.

A week after setting a new streaming record, Beerbongs & Bentleys sold another 193,000 total copies to keep its hold of the top spot. Of that haul, 160,000 copies were culled from streaming equivalent albums (SEAs), while only 24,000 came from traditional album sales, Billboard reports.



Following J. Cole's KOD at Number Two, Leon Bridges scored the week's best debut as the Texas soul singer's Good Thing opened at Number Three and 66,000 total copies, including 59,000 from traditional sales. That marks Bridges' best Billboard 200 debut; his first album Coming Home peaked at Number Six in 2015.

Other new entries cracking the Top 10 were Shinedown's Attention Attention at Number Five and 60,000 copies and Rae Sremmurd's massive triple-LP Sr3mm, which opened at Number Six with 57,000 total copies. Lake Street Dive's Free Yourself Up rounded out the new arrivals at Number Eight.

Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy finished the week at Number Four, ahead of The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Number Seven), Black Panther: The Album (Number Nine) and Migos' Culture II (Number 10).

Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, Charlie Puth's Voicenotes and Bad Wolves' Disobey will aim to dethrone Beerbongs & Bentleys on next week's Billboard 200.