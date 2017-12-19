On the Charts: Luke Bryan Hits Number One With 'What Makes You Country'

Luke Bryan claimed his third straight Number One album and fourth chart-topping release in the past five years as the country singer's new LP What Makes You Country opened atop the Billboard 200.

Related Luke Bryan: The Rolling Stone Country Interview Country music's most popular — and polarizing — figure on his musical hits and misses, celebrity frustrations and what he has to say to the haters

The new American Idol judge's What Makes You Country debuted with 108,000 total copies – 99,000 of which were traditional sales – to land at Number One, joining Bryan's 2013 LP Crash My Party and 2015's Kill the Lights at Number One; the 2013 compilation Spring Break… Here to Party also topped the album charts, Billboard writes.



Taylor Swift's Reputation gained one spot by moving to Number Two, ahead of Ed Sheeran's Divide – aided by a pair of "Perfect" reworks featuring Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli – at Number Three and Pentatonix's A Pentatonix Christmas at Number Four.

Only two more new releases broke into the Top 10 this week: The hip-hop collection Quality Control: Control the Streets, Vol. 1 debuted at Number Five, followed by Big Sean and Metro Boomin's joint Double or Nothing at Number Six. Double or Nothing moved 52,000 total copies in its first week, with 38,000 of that sum coming from streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs.

Chris Stapleton's From A Room, Vol. 2 dropped to Number Seven, ahead of Sam Smith's The Thrill of It All (Number Eight), Michael Buble's Christmas (Number Nine) and Post Malone's Stoney (Number 10). Last week's Number One, U2's Songs of Experience, fell out of the Top 10, ultimately docking at Number 13, Reuters reports.

Next week's Billboard 200 should see a significant boost as Eminem's Revival is expected to debut at Number One, with G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned and Jeezy's Pressure also reshaping the Top 10.