On the Charts: Logic Opens at Number One, David Byrne Hits New Peak

Logic lodged his second career Number One album as the rapper's Bobby Tarantino II debuted atop the Billboard 200, selling 119,000 total copies and ending Black Panther: The Album's reign.

Of Bobby Tarantino II's haul, only 32,000 copies were derived from traditional album sales, with streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs, accumulating 82,000 of the total, Billboard reports. Bobby Tarantino II marked Logic's second Number One album in less than a year: In May 2017, the rapper's Everybody debuted in the top spot, raking in 247,000 total copies.

After a month that witnessed very little flux in the Top 10, the Top Three this week featured all new releases. Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 2 debuted at Number 2 with 64,000 total copies, handedly passing Lil Boat's Number 106 peak in 2016 and an improvement on Yachty's previous high of Number Five with 2017's Teenage Emotions.

Former Talking Heads singer David Byrne also accomplished the highest chart position of his career as American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years, opened at Number Three and 63,000 total copies. As Billboard notes, Byrne's first-week totals – the best-selling week of his solo career – was helped in part by a deal that paired concert ticket purchases with a free copy of American Utopia.

By comparison, Byrne's 2004 solo album Grown Backwards only reached Number 178 on the Billboard 200, while no Talking Heads album ever reached higher than Number 15 on the album charts, Billboard added.

Two more new releases debuted inside the Top 10: Judas Priest's Firepower opened at Number Five – the heavy metal legends' highest Billboard 200 position, besting Redeemer of Souls' Number Six opening in 2014 – and the Jimi Hendrix rarities collection Both Sides of the Sky bowed at Number Eight.

The rest of the Top 10 were all returnees: After weeks at Number One, Black Panther: The Album dropped to Number Four. The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Number Six), Migos' Culture II (Number Seven), Ed Sheeran's Divide (Number Nine) and Post Malone's Stoney (Number 10) closed out the Top 10.