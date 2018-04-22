On the Charts: Jason Aldean Claims Country's First Number One of 2018

Jason Aldean claimed country music's first Number One album of 2018 as the singer's Rearview Town debuted atop the Billboard 200.

Rearview Town sold 183,000 total copies to give Aldean his fourth consecutive Number One album, following 2012's Night Train, 2014's Old Boots, New Dirt and 2016's They Don't Know.

Three other new releases opened in the Top 10, including John Prine's The Tree of Forgiveness, which set a new career-best charts position for the singer-songwriter by debuting at Number Five and 54,000 copies. Prine's previous peak was Number 30 with 2016's covers LP 2016’s For Better, Or Worse, Billboard reports.



Breaking Benjamin's Ember sold 88,000 total copies in its first week of release to bow at Number Three, and Pentatonix capped the new arrivals by finishing at Number 10 with PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1.

Cardi B led the returnees as Invasion of Privacy slid one spot to Number Two and 129,000 more copies after opening in the top spot last week. The Greatest Showman soundtrack remained in the Top Five at Number Four while the Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy dropped to Number Six. XXXTentacion's ? (Number Seven), Migos' Culture II (Eight) and Black Panther: The Album (Nine) wrapped up the Top 10.

There should be a shake-up in the Top 10 next week as J. Cole's KOD, A Perfect Circle's Eat the Elephant and other new releases impact the Billboard 200.