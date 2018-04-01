Jack White kept his Number One streak alive as the rocker's new album Boarding House Reach opened atop the Billboard 200, White's third straight solo LP to debut at Number One.

Related Can Jack White Change His Stripes? He became a rock legend by embracing the past. Now, the last guitar hero is trying to figure out how to live in the future

Boarding House Reach sold 124,000 total copies in its first week of release, including 121,000 traditional copies, the second-best traditional copies haul of 2018 behind Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods, Billboard reports. Boarding House Reach is also the first rock album to top the Billboard 200 in 2018.



Additionally, Boarding House Reach sold 27,000 vinyl copies, the fourth-best week-end total for that format since 1991.

White previously hit Number One with 2012's Blunderbuss and 2014's Lazaretto. Remarkably, no other Jack White project has topped the Billboard 200, as White Stripes peaked at Number Two (2007's Icky Thump), the Raconteurs reached Number Seven twice and the Dead Weather maxed out at Number Six twice.

Boarding House Reach was the lone new release to enter in this week's Top 10. Last week's Number One, XXXTentacion's ?, dropped one spot to Number Two, ahead of a pair of soundtracks – Black Panther: The Album and The Greatest Showman at Numbers Three and Four – and Migos' Culture II at Number Five.

The back half of the Top 10 contained Logic's Bobby Tarantino II, Post Malone's Stoney, Ed Sheeran's Divide, Imagine Dragons' Evolve and Camila Cabello's Camila at Numbers Six through 10 respectively.

There should be some upheaval in the stagnant Top 10 next week when the Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour and Hayley Kiyoko's Expectations arrive on the charts.