On the Charts: 'Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Ascends to Number One

The Greatest Showman finished atop the first Billboard 200 of 2018 as the soundtrack for the circus musical climbed to Number One in its fourth week of availability.

The soundtrack – featuring songs performed by Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya – sold 106,000 total copies as the album completed its four-week ascension from Number 71 to Number 63 to Number Five to Number One. The Greatest Showman also became the first soundtrack to top the album charts since Fifty Shades Darker in March 2017, Billboard reports.



No major new releases hit shelves as the calendar turned to 2018, leaving the Top 10 largely unchanged. Ed Sheeran's Divide remained at Number Two for a second straight week, followed by Taylor Swift's Reputation, G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned and Kendrick Lamar's Damn. at Numbers Three through Five respectively.

The bottom half of the Top 10 also boasted a batch of returnees led by Eminem's Revival at Number Six. Imagine Dragons' Evolve jumped back into the Top 10 at Number Seven, followed by Post Malone's Stoney at Number Eight, Travis Scott and Quavo's Huncho Jack collaboration at Number Nine and Khalid's American Teen at Number 10 and 31,000 total copies.

Look for next week's Top 10 to look familiar as this week was once again bereft of notable new releases.