On the Charts: Cardi B Hits Number One With 'Invasion of Privacy'

As expected, Cardi B debuted atop the Billboard 200 as her much anticipated Invasion of Privacy sold 235,000 copies in its first week. That total set the second-best sales week of 2018 behind Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods.

Of Invasion of Privacy's first-week haul, 103,000 copies came from traditional digital-only album sales, while a record-breaking 135,000 copies were streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs. Cardi B set a new mark for most album streams for a female artist in one week, topping Beyonce's Lemonade, Billboard reports.



Cardi B also became just the fifth female rapper to reach Number One on the Billboard 200, joining an elite club that boasts Nicki Minaj, Eve, Foxy Brown and Lauryn Hill.

Thirty Seconds to Mars' America opened its chart run with a Number Two debut, selling 62,000 copies in its first week of release; that total was aided in part by a deal that coupled concert tickets to Jared Leto and company's upcoming tour with a free copy of America.

Outside of Cardi B and Thirty Seconds to Mars, the only other new release to infiltrate the Top 10 was Lil Xan's Xanarchy, which entered at Number 10 and 28,000 copies.

The Weeknd's My Dear Melancholy, last week's Number One, fell two spots to Number Three. Filling out the rest of the Top 10 were The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Number Four), XXXTentacion's ? (Five), Migos' Culture II (Six), Black Panther: The Album (Seven), Rich the Boy's The World Is Yours (Eight) and Post Malone's Stoney (Nine).

Next week, Cardi B will need to fend off Jason Aldean's Rearview Town and new releases by Breaking Benjamin, John Prine and Pentatonix to spend a second week at Number One.