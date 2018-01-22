On the Charts: Camila Cabello Hits Number One With Solo Debut

Camila Cabello became the first female artist in three years to reach Number One with her debut album. The former Fifth Harmony singer's Camila sold 119,000 copies in its first week of release.

By making the leap from a popular group to a chart-topping solo artist, Cabello joins the ranks of female singers like Gwen Stefani, Beyoncé, Stevie Nicks, Diana Ross and Lauryn Hill to accomplish the same feat, Billboard reports.



Camila's 119,000 copies – 65,000 of which were traditional album sales – exceeded estimations as Cabello knocked The Greatest Showman soundtrack from its Number One perch after a two-week reign. Camila also became the first debut album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 since Meghan Trainor's Title in January 2015.

Cabello has a good chance at a pair of Number Ones this week as the singer's hit "Havana" is forecasted to overthrow Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" atop the Billboard Hot 100; "Havana" has spent seven consecutive weeks at Number Two on that chart.

The Greatest Showman slipped one spot to Number Two, adding another 104,000 copies to its haul. As Billboard notes, the soundtrack was actually the week's top-selling album with 70,000 traditional copies sold, but streaming equivalent albums (SEAs) and track equivalent albums (TEAs, a number bolstered by "Havana"-only sales) helped push Camila to Number One.

The rest of the Top 10 remained largely unchanged from the previous week as no other new releases reached the upper tier. Ed Sheeran's Divide finished at Number Three, ahead of Post Malone's Stoney (Number Four), Taylor Swift's Reputation (Five), G-Eazy's The Beautiful & Damned (Six), Kendrick Lamar's Damn. (Seven), Eminem's Revival (Eight) and Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage 2 (Nine). Lil Skies' Life of a Dark Rose entered the Top 10 at Number 10 a week after debuting at Number 23.

Next week, Camila and The Greatest Showman will attempt to fend off Fall Out Boy's Mania from reaching Number One.