On the Charts: Bon Jovi Turn Ticket Sales Into Number One Album

Nearly 15 months after Bon Jovi's This House Is Not for Sale debuted atop the Billboard 200, the Rock Hall-bound band's latest LP returned to the Number One spot. The album had fallen off the album charts entirely before resurfacing in the top spot.



This House Is Not for Sale's return is thanks entirely to a deal that packaged tickets to Bon Jovi's upcoming tour with a free physical or digital copy of the album. Of the estimated 375,000 Bon Jovi ticket buyers, 120,000 of them redeemed the offer to receive the free This House Is Not for Sale, resulting in 120,000 traditional copies sold on this week's chart, Billboard reports.



This House Is Not for Sale sold 129,000 total copies when the album debuted atop the Billboard 200 upon its release in November 2016; that figure was also aided by the promotion that paired ticket sales (to a spring 2017 tour) with the then-new album.

Two actual new releases debuted in the Top 10: Rapper 6ix9ine's Day 69 opened at Number Four with 55,000 total copies, while Vance Joy's Nation of Two bowed at Number 10.

After two weeks on the Billboard 200 throne, Black Panther: The Album fell one spot to Number Two, ahead of Migos' Culture II at Number Three, The Greatest Showman soundtrack at Number Five and Ed Sheeran's Divide at Number Six. Fellow returnees Post Malone's Stoney (Number Seven), Imagine Dragons' Evolve (Eight) and Kendrick Lamar's Damn. (Nine) completed the back half of the Top 10.