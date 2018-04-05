Chance the Rapper, Saba Rap About Digital Problems on New Song 'Logout'

Chance the Rapper joined his Chicago cohort Saba for a pensive new song, "Logout." The track appears on Saba's new album, Care for Me.



"Logout" is a blend of airy piano, thumping percussion and jazz guitar flourishes over which Saba peels off a litany of bars about internet-addled life: "Carried the stuff from 140, 280, you posted your story," he spits, "I'm from the 290, two sides to each story/ Yeah, I'll be your friend, but you cannot follow me."



Chance the Rapper follows with his own take. His weary flow punctuates the potency of lines like, "I know people with they friend request as their homepage/ Ain't put a picture on they wall since the stone-age/ Feel locked up in they own cage, when they onstage."

Care for Me me follows Saba's 2016 album, Bucket List Project. The rapper will embark on a North American tour in support of the record April 11th in Philadelphia.