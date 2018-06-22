Chance the Rapper Joins Peter CottonTale on New Song 'Forever Always'

Keyboardist Peter CottonTale, Chance the Rapper's longtime collaborator in the Social Experiment, recruited the emcee for his breezy, soulful new song "Forever Always." Daniel Caesar, Rex Orange County, Madison Ryann Ward and Yebba also appear on the all-star track.



Chance the Rapper appears midway through the cut, unfurling a rhythmically dense verse about romantic complications. "Breaking love is not like breaking up/ It takes some making love and waking up early and making bacon," he rhymes over warm keys, jazzy guitar hammer-ons and thick bass.

Peter CottonTale has contributed production to all three of Chance the Rapper's mixtapes, including the bulk of 2016's Coloring Book. The duo also worked together on 2015's Surf, the debut LP from Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment.

Chance the Rapper recently joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated film Trolls 2 and will record songs for the soundtrack. Last month, he delivered the commencement speech at New Orleans' Dillard University, where he received an honorary degree for philanthropy and continued service to the youth.