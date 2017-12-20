Chance the Rapper, Jeremih Unveil Christmas Mixtape Deluxe Edition

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih unveiled the deluxe edition of their surprise holiday mixtape, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: Re-Wrapped. The expanded version is available to stream on Chance the Rapper's Soundcloud, and can also be downloaded for free.

The deluxe edition boasts nine new songs, plus a piano remix of "Stranger At the Table" from the original release. Chance the Rapper announced Re-Wrapped on Instagram, where he also noted that Common and Master of None actress/writer Lena Waithe contributed drums on every track.

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih released the original Merry Christmas Lil' Mama as a surprise holiday treat three days before Christmas last year. The Chicago artists recruited a slew of other local talent for the tape, including rappers Noname and Lud Foe, as well as comedian Hannibal Buress.



Chance the Rapper released his last full-length, Coloring Book, in 2016, but remained busy throughout 2017. He notably premiered a new song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in September, and in November he hosted Saturday Night Live.



As for Jeremih, the R&B star released his last album, Late Nights, in 2015, following it up with the 2016 mixtape, Late Nights: Europe, and a 2017 EP, Cinco De MihYo.