Hear Chaka Khan Return With 'Like Sugar,' First New Song in Decade

Chaka Khan unveiled her new song "Like Sugar," the Queen of Funk's first track in over a decade and the first single off her upcoming new album.

Khan teams with Major Lazer producer Switch on the track, which rides a funky bassline, a classic dance beat and an infectious chorus where Khan declares, "It's like sugar/ So sweet/ Good enough to eat."

Khan's upcoming album will be the funk legend's first since 2007's Funk This. According to Universal Music, "Like Sugar" is the first official release on Switch's nascent Diary Records imprint. More details regarding Khan's new LP are promised "will be announced soon," Universal said.

An extended version of "Like Sugar" was initially released as a ultra-rare – only 100 copies – white label 12" single that arrived on Record Store Day. In addition to the album version of the single, the "Switch Remix" of the track was also released:







The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated singer made a live television appearance earlier this year to perform her classic "I'm Every Woman" on Jimmy Kimmel Live to celebrate the series finale of Scandal.

