'Carpool Karaoke': Shawn Mendes Sings Hits, Transforms into Harry Potter

Shawn Mendes kicked off his weeklong The Late Late Show residency Monday by taking to the streets of Los Angeles with host James Corden for some 'Carpool Karaoke.'

The pair performed a mix of Mendes' hits alongside new songs, including "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," "Mercy," "Treat You Better" and "Lost in Japan."

In between songs, Mendes told Corden he had recently moved out on his own. Now living in Toronto, he said learning to clean and cook has "sucked" but with being on his own, "there's actually something kind of nice about it." Corden teased him that he likely doesn't do all the cleaning, and Mendes admitted his mom still helps out with laundry.

Corden also discovered Mendes is a big Harry Potter fan. Mendes said he's a 9.5 out of 10 level fan. "I have a whole book at home that I wrote all the spells in and stuff," the singer said. Corden asked what Mendes loves so much about it. "Just the magic, you know," he said. "Like the wands and the little like weird candies that make you turn into a lion and stuff." As he spoke, he transformed into Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore.

The pair also took turns teaching each other things they've never done. Corden imparted advice on road rage where he encouraged Mendes to scream, "Wrong lane, asshole" to a passing car. They agreed they'd be the worst at a fight in that situation. "We would just have to get out and hug them," Mendes joked.

Corden, meanwhile, had never played hockey, so Mendes took Corden to an ice hockey rink where Corden played goalie while Mendes took penalty shots. While the host was unsteady on his feet, he stood his own when it came to blocking some of Mendes' shots.