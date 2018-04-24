'Carpool Karaoke': Christina Aguilera Gives Diva Lessons to James Corden

Christina Aguilera belted her hits, gave diva singing lessons and dished about her former Mickey Mouse Club costars during her appearance on The Late, Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special on Monday.

In an extended clip from the show, the singer and host James Corden launched into 2002's "Fighter" from Stripped. Corden marveled at Aguilera's gritty vocalizations. "That's an angsty thing," Aguilera explained about achieving the song's growling parts. "You've got to get your fighter on."

"I just sounds like I got something trapped in my throat," Corden joked.

Corden inquired about Aguilera's Mouseketeer days, when she, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were simultaneously on The Mickey Mouse Club. Corden asked if she found herself getting lost in Gosling's eyes.

"I think there were crushes, but I wasn't on the train," she said. When the host asked if she was on the Timberlake train, the singer stammered. "I think there was a – me and Britney were, you know – that well, now, you know," she laughed. "Oh my God, you're going in! It was a good time." She added, "He had swag."

The pair then sang Stripped single "Dirrty," along with some help from surprise guest Melissa McCarthy, who adeptly rapped Redman's verse. The trio also took on Aguilera's 1999 hit, "Genie in a Bottle." Corden asked Aguilera to give them diva singing lessons and provided bedazzled microphones for the task. They fittingly closed with a heartfelt rendition of "Beautiful."