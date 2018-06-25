Cardi B: 'Invasion of Privacy' Title References Secret Marriage to Offset

Cardi B and Offset were secretly married in a private ceremony on September 20, 2017, TMZ reports. The rapper confirmed the news with a note on Twitter, saying that unwanted reports like this one informed the defiant title of her debut LP.

"This why I named my album Invasion of Privacy, 'cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life," Cardi B wrote. "Welp, fuck it."

She followed that with a tender description of her impromptu marriage ceremony. "… We didn't want to lose each other, [so] one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married," Cardi B wrote. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said, 'I do,' with no dress, no makeup and no ring."

Offset later publicly offered Cardi B a ring during the Powerhouse 2017 concert in Philadelphia.

Cardi B ended her note with one more cheerful dig at the TMZ-reading public. "Well now since you lil nosey fucks know, at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," she added.

Cardi B is currently sitting at Number Two on the Hot 100 thanks to "I Like It," a bilingual collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. She is planning to buy a new home with Offset, according to her recent Rolling Stone cover story, and she will soon give birth to the couple's first child.



