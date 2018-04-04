Cardi B Recruits Migos for Lavish New Song, 'Drip'

Cardi B re-teamed with Migos for her new single, "Drip." The rappers take turns boasting about jewelry, wealth and their hip-hop status over a booming beat built on clattering trap hi-hats, minimalist sub-bass and a fluttering hook.

The emcees toss out pop culture references, often in triplet rhythmic patterns, between lengthy refrains of "Diamonds on my wrist, they drippin.'" Cardi B nods to Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker and the world's leading dating app: "Quick to drop a nigga like Kemba/ Lookin' right a right swipe on Tinder," she rhymes. In his money-minded verse, Offset compares himself to a classic horror film antagonist: "When I got a mil', I got excited/ For the cash I'm a turn to Michael Meyers."

Cardi B – who is set to co-host The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday – previously collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Migos on the latter's all-star single "MotorSport." "Drip" will appear on the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's upcoming debut album, Invasion of Privacy, out April 6th. While she's yet to issue a track list for the LP, she recently shared a new track, "Be Careful," followed by a video for "Bartier Cardi," her team-up with 21 Savage.

