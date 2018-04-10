Cardi B made her third appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and her first as its cohost on Monday. "I'm the first late night cohost that isn't a white guy," she squealed during the monologue.

The effervescent rapper, who unveiled her baby bump during her recent Saturday Night Live performance, joked about going into labor during the show and Fallon surprised her with a humorous supercut of President Donald Trump "singing" the lyrics to her hit song "Bodak Yellow."

Cardi also walked Fallon and the audience through her catchphrases or as Fallon put it, "words or sounds or things you're famous for." First she explained the two versions of "eeeooowwww." The first, she said, was "Like a sad cat, like a cat that's going through pain." The second, louder and happier version of the first, is meant to express good, but not exciting news. Cardi B also explained her chirpy "Okuuuuuurt" as sounding "like a cold pigeon in New York City."

Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was released last week. She's scheduled to perform at Coachella the next two weeks and will serve as special guest on the final leg of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic Tour this fall.