Watch Cardi B as a Heartbroken Bride in New Video for 'Be Careful'

Cardi B marries and buries the same man in her Western-styled "Be Careful" video.

Director Jora Frantzis opens the brooding video with establishing shots of desert roads and a church filled with Jesus statues and crucifixes. Cardi B arrives in a glamorous wedding dress, marrying a man wearing a cowboy hat. The joyous scene shifts to a darker hue as the rapper returns to the church – with her husband in a casket.

"Be Careful" is one of four singles from Cardi B's recently issued debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, along with "Drip," "Bartier Cardi" and her breakout single, "Bodak Yellow." The emcee – who confirmed that she's pregnant during an April Saturday Night Live performance – recently teamed with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled for the collaborative single "Dinero" and appeared on Rita Ora's controversial "Girls" with Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

