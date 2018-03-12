Watch Cardi B Deliver Fierce Hit Song Medley at iHeartRadio Awards

Cardi B opened the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards with an explosive medley of her recent, chart-dominating hits.

Related How Cardi B Became the Breakout Star of 2017 She went from stripping to becoming the breakout star of 2017. So what's she worried about?

The rapper delivered her contribution to a pair of singles (Bruno Mars' "Finesse (Remix)" and "No Limit" with G-Eazy) as well her own Hot 100 hits, "Bartier Cardi," "Motorsport" and "Bodak Yellow." G-Eazy joined Cardi B onstage during the "No Limit" portion of the medley.

Cardi B was also awarded Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she used to remind everyone that – despite a string of Hot 100 hits – she still hadn't released her official debut LP. "My album will be coming in April. Yessir, April. Stay tuned, motherfuckers," Cardi B promised.

She also thanked her haters in the acceptance speech because "they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it, but it benefits me."

Cardi B will next serve as special guest on the final leg of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour.

From Cardi B and Bruno Mars nostalgic performance to Ke$ha's triumphant comeback, here are all the best and worst moments of the 2018 Grammys. Watch below.