Cardi B Defends Controversial Rita Ora Collaboration 'Girls'

Cardi B defended her new collaboration with Rita Ora, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha, "Girls," after the song was criticized for its portrayal of bisexuality.

On Twitter, the rapper said she and her collaborators "never [tried] to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song. I personally myself had experiences with other woman, shiieeeett with a lot of woman! I thought the song was a good song and I remember my experience."

Listen to “GIRLS” by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 15, 2018

Cardi B did apologize for previously using slurs and language she did not realize were homophobic at the time. "I know I have used words before that I wasn't aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community," she wrote. "I apologize for that. Not everybody knows the correct 'terms' to use. I learned and I stopped using it."

While some praised "Girls" as a "bisexual anthem," many argued the lyrics relied heavily on queer stereotypes, with others pointing out that the songwriting team behind it was primarily male. Openly out artists such as Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko criticized the song on Twitter, with Kiyoko calling it "downright tone-deaf" for the way it "fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women."



Cardi B's defense of the song arrived after Rita Ora issued an apology over the track. Ora said the single "was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life." She added, "I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone. Looking forward, I hope that continuing to express myself through my art will empower my fans to feel as proud of themselves as I'm learning to feel about who I am."

