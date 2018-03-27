Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion of Privacy' Out Soon

Following a string of Hot 100 singles, a pair of Grammy nominations, a Rolling Stone cover and an upcoming musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live, Cardi B has finally revealed the title and release date of her debut album.



Related How Cardi B Became the Breakout Star of 2017 She went from stripping to becoming the breakout star of 2017. So what's she worried about?

The rapper took to Instagram Monday night to inform fans that Invasion of Privacy, her first album on Atlantic Records, would arrive on April 6th. Cardi B also unveiled the album's kitschy, checkerboard-heavy album cover.

A day after Cardi B releases Invasion of Privacy, the rapper will perform on the Chadwick Boseman-hosted episode of SNL.

The much-anticipated album arrives following a trio of hit singles: "Bodak Yellow" – Number Four on Rolling Stone's Best Songs of 2017 list – "Bartier Cardi" and "MotorSport," plus guest appearances on hits ranging from Bruno Mars' "Finesse (Remix)" to G-Eazy's "No Limit."

In Cardi B's Rolling Stone cover story, the rapper fretted about her upcoming debut and the expectations it carried. "I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I'm going to change my mind," she admitted. "It's not as fun to do music… My mind doesn't flow as free 'cause I have so much on my mind."