Car Seat Headrest Prep Re-Recorded Version of 2011 LP 'Twin Fantasy'

Car Seat Headrest will release a re-recorded, reimagined version of his 2011 Bandcamp LP, Twin Fantasy, on February 16th via Matador.

In a statement about the project, singer-songwriter Will Toledo described the original, lo-fi album as "never a finished work," adding, "It wasn't until last year that I figured out how to finish it." That process involved utilizing his current live band, a bigger budget and more scheduling flexibility.

Toledo previewed the updated Twin Fantasy with a self-directed video for a new version of "Nervous Young Inhumans." Throughout the minimalist clip, the songwriter dances wildly against a backdrop of fog and flashing lights.



Compared to the scrappy, hissy Bandcamp original, "Nervous Young Inhumans" now sounds like a finished, professional song, with Toledo utilizing a chorus synth-string hook and billowing vocal harmonies.

Toledo will release the album in multiple formats: digital and double-LP versions of the re-recorded album and a double-CD featuring the the new edition and a remastered version of the 2011 original (titled Twin Fantasy – Mirror to Mirror).

As part of Record Store Day on April 21st, he will issue an exclusive double-LP of the two albums. An individual digital version of Twin Fantasy – Mirror to Mirror is due later this year.

Toledo will recruit a seven-piece backing band for his upcoming tour, which kicks off January 26th in Bozeman, Montana.

Car Seat Headrest – Twin Fantasy Track List



1. "My Boy (Twin Fantasy)"

2. "Beach Life-In-Death"

3. "Stop Smoking (We Love You)"

4. "Sober to Death"

5. "Nervous Young Inhumans"

6. "Bodys"

7. "Cute Thing"

8. "High to Death"

9. "Famous Prophets (Stars)"

10. "Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)"

Car Seat Headrest 2018 Tour Dates



January 26 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto

February 24 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Limits Fest

February 25 – Perth @ Rosemont

February 28 – Melbourne @ Croxton

March 1 – Brisbane @ Triffid

March 3 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland City Limits

April 6 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

April 8 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 10 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

April 11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

April 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Real Art

April 13 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

April 14 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

May 16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

May 18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

May 19 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

May 21 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

May 22 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

May 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

May 25 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

May 26 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

May 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

May 29 – Koln, Germany @ Kantine

May 30 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

May 31 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg