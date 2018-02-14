Camila Cabello Announces First Solo Tour

Camila Cabello will embark on her first solo trek this spring. The former Fifth Harmony singer's Never Be the Same Tour is named for the opening track on her chart-topping debut, Camila.

The 16-date tour opens April 9th at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre and moves eastward, hitting theater-sized venues across North America before concluding with a May 4th gig at New York's Terminal 5.

Cabello previously toured as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in December, but Never Be the Same Tour marks her first jaunt as headliner. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public starting February 16th. Check out the singer's website for more ticket information.

Camila Cabello Tour Dates



April 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

April 10 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

April 11 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 13 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 18 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

April 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

April 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

April 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

April 24 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 25 - Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit

April 27 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus

April 29 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 4 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5