Camila Cabello Announces First Solo Tour

Camila Cabello will embark on her first solo trek this spring. The former Fifth Harmony singer's Never Be the Same Tour is named for the opening track on her chart-topping debut, Camila.
The 16-date tour opens April 9th at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre and moves eastward, hitting theater-sized venues across North America before concluding with a May 4th gig at New York's Terminal 5.
Cabello previously toured as part of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in December, but Never Be the Same Tour marks her first jaunt as headliner. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public starting February 16th. Check out the singer's website for more ticket information.
Camila Cabello Tour Dates
April 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
April 10 - Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
April 11 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 13 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
April 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
April 18 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
April 20 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
April 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
April 22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
April 24 - Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 25 - Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit
April 27 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus
April 29 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
May 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
May 4 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5