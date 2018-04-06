See Bush's Gavin Rossdale, Chris Traynor Perform 'Glycerine,' 'Comedown'

Gavin Rossdale and Chris Traynor, of the alternative rock band Bush, performed an unvarnished mini-set in the latest installment of Rolling Stone's 'Take One' series. The acoustic treatments showcased Rossdale's vocal range and the raw emotionalism of their rock ballads, new and old.

Rossdale began with what he called a "super quiet version" of "The Sound of Winter," from The Sea of Memories, Bush's 2011 comeback record after a near 10-year hiatus. The stripped down guitar highlighted the mournful rasp in Rossdale's voice.

The pair also revisited and reworked hits from Bush's classic 1994 debut, Sixteen Stone. On "Comedown," the acoustic version took on a triumphant, lighter tone than the original, as Rossdale proclaimed: "I don't wanna come back down from this cloud, it's taken me all this time to find out what I need." Their softer rendition of "Glycerine" gave the song a deeper sense of introspection.

Bush's latest album, Black and White Rainbows, was released in 2017. The band is currently on tour and will embark on a tri-headlining tour with fellow alternative rock bands Stone Temple Pilots and the Cult, which kicks off in July.