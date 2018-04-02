Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, the Cult Set Tri-Headlining 'Revolution 3' Tour

Three titans of alternative rock – Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and the Cult – will come together for the first time this summer for the "tri-headlining" Revolution 3 Tour.

The North American amphitheater trek begins July 18th in Nashville and concludes six weeks and 19 shows later in Phoenix, Arizona on September 2nd. Each group will perform a full set in a different order each night on the "revolving headline run."

"We are looking forward to see everybody in the summer. This is a great tour for rock fans," Bush's Gavin Rossdale said in a statement, while Stone Temple Pilots' Robert Deleo added, "We are thrilled to join our friends this summer to celebrate our music with all of you."

The Cult's Ian Astbury added of the Revolution 3 Tour, "We look forward to celebrating glorious summer nights of responsible (and irresponsible) hedonism with all of you."

The members of Bush, Stone Temple Pilots (including new singer Jeff Gutt) and the Cult will appear together at a tour launch party on April 3rd in Los Angeles, with all three bands set to take the stage at the event. Three days later, on April 6th, tickets for the Revolution 3 Tour go on sale at Live Nation.

The Revolution 3 Tour



July 18 - Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

July 20 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 22 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

July 24 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

July 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 2 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 5 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 10 - Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 15 - Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena

August 16 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 20 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 23 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

September 1 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre

September 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

