Buddy Guy Recruits Mick Jagger, Keith Richards for New Album

Buddy Guy recruited the Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as well as guitarist Jeff Beck for guest appearances on the blues legend's upcoming album The Blues Is Alive and Well.

Jagger lent his vocals to "You Did the Crime" on the new album, Guy's first since 2015's Born to Play Guitar, while Richards and Beck teamed up with Guy on "Cognac."

James Bay also guests, on the album's "Blue No More." Guy's longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge produced The Blues Is Alive and Well, due out June 15th.

Guy, one of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Guitarists, is next set to appear on the May 4th episode of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The Blues Is Alive and Well Track List



1. "A Few Good Years"

2. "Guilty As Charged"

3. "Cognac" (featuring Jeff Beck & Keith Richards)

4. "The Blues Is Alive And Well"

5. "Bad Day"

6. "Blue No More" (featuring James Bay)

7. "Whiskey For Sale"

8. "You Did The Crime" (featuring Mick Jagger)

9. "Old Fashioned"

10. "When My Day Comes"

11. "Nine Below Zero"

12. "Ooh Daddy"

13. "Somebody Up There"

14. "End Of The Line"