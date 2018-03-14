Watch Buddy Guy Perform Jimi Hendrix's 'Red House' on 'Kimmel'

Buddy Guy joined Billy Cox and the Experience Hendrix Band for a rousing version of Jimi Hendrix's 12-bar blues classic "Red House" on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Guy, dressed in his signature black-and-white polka dot shirt, fired off squealing solos throughout the track. Cox – a former member of Hendrix's bands Gypsy Sun and Rainbows, the Band of Gypsys and a revamped version of the Jimi Hendrix Experience – channeled Hendrix's dark vocal howl.

The performance promoted Both Sides of the Sky, a recently issued Hendrix compilation LP. The album is the third installment of an archival trilogy – following 2010's Valleys of Neptune and 2013's People, Hell and Angels – of material intended for a follow-up to the innovative guitarist's 1968 record, Electric Ladyland.

Both Sides of the Sky includes nine Hendrix originals, along with covers of Muddy Waters, Stephen Stills, Guitar Slim and Joni Mitchell. Cox appears on the album, along with Stills, guitarist Johnny Winter, drummer Buddy Miles and original Experience members Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding.

"Red House" originally appeared on the Jimi Hendrix Experience's debut LP, 1967's Are You Experienced?