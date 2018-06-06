Buddy Guy Enlists Keith Richards, Jeff Beck for New Song 'Cognac'

Buddy Guy enlists fellow guitar gods Keith Richards and Jeff Beck on the blues legend's "Cognac," the latest preview from Guy's upcoming album The Blues Is Alive and Well.

The five-minute six-string showcase doubles as a bluesy drinking session between the trio of Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Guitarists as Guy howls about women, the past and one late bluesman who was a drinking buddy.

"Now reefer make me mellow / And whiskey make me wild / Get a couple of glasses and let's get drunk in style," Guy sings. "I'm talking about Cognac / It sneaks up on you strong / If the late Muddy Waters was here drinking with us / That bottle would be ten times gone."

"Can't drink with me no more Muddy, but I got Keith Richards," Guy adds before the Rolling Stones guitarist launches into his solo. Guy then invites Beck to their jam session.

"How about you Beck? C'mon in here now," Guy says as Beck unleashes his scorching solo. Richards and Beck then trade solos back and forth like they're trading off a bottle of cognac.

"Cognac" follows previous The Blues Is Alive and Well songs "Nine Below Zero" and "Blue No More" featuring James Bay. Richards' Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger also appears on "You Did the Crime" on Guy's upcoming LP, due out June 15th.

Guy has long collaborated with the Rolling Stones, even appearing in the Shine a Light concert film to perform Waters' "Champagne & Reefer" with the band. In 2015, Rolling Stone spoke to Guy about his connection to the band.

"When [the Rolling Stones] came to America, they recognized some of the greatest musicians that I had admired – Ike and Tina Turner, Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf – and let America know who we were," Guy said. "They let white America know what the blues is. We owe those guys all the thanks in the world."