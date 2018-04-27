BTS Announce 'Love Yourself' World Tour

Korean superstars BTS are set to kick off their Love Yourself world tour this August, opening with two dates in their home turf of Seoul.

After their August 25th and 26th shows in Seoul's Jamsil Olympic Stadium, BTS will continue their world tour across major cities in North America and Europe, starting with three nights in Los Angeles. North American tickets will go on sale on May 5th and May 7th at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

"We have only released the concert schedule whose dates and venues have been confirmed, and will announce further schedules as they are confirmed later on," said a representative of Big Hit Entertainment on Friday.



The tour follows the success of their 2017 EP, Love Yourself: Her, which has remained steadily on the Billboard 200 for 27 weeks and counting – a first for any K-pop artist. The next installment in their Love Yourself series, Love Yourself: Tear, is due for release May 18th.



The band is set to perform May 20th at this year's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, NV, where they will debut a brand new song. They are nominated a second year in a row for the Top Social Artist award, which they won in 2017.

BTS Tour Dates



September 5th - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center (on sale May 5 @ 10am local)

September 6th - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center (on sale May 5 @ 10am local)

September 8th - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center (on sale May 5 @ 10am local)

September 12th - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena (on sale May 7 @ 4pm local)

September 15th - Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center (on sale May 5 @ 10am local)

September 16th - Fort Worth, TX @ Fort Worth Convention Center (on sale May 5 @ 10am local)

September 20th - Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre (on sale May 7 @ 4pm local)

September 22nd - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre (on sale May 7 @ 4pm local)

September 23rd - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre (on sale May 7 @ 4pm local)

September 28th - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (on sale May 5 @ 10am local)

September 29th - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (on sale May 5 @ 10am local)

October 2nd - Chicago, IL @ United Center (on sale May 7 @ 4pm local)

October 3rd - Chicago, IL @ United Center (on sale May 7 @ 4pm local)