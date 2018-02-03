Bruno Mars Sets '24K Magic' Tour's 'Finale' With Cardi B

Bruno Mars will take one last victory lap for his Grammy-sweeping 24K Magic when the singer hits the road for the "finale" leg of his 24K Magic World Tour, with Mars' "Finesse (Remix)" partner Cardi B along as special guest.

While dates and venues are still tentative, Mars revealed Friday that the North American leg would hit the cities of Boston, Brooklyn, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Newark, Philadelphia, St. Paul, Toronto and Tulsa. Tickets for the tour go on sale February 16th.

"Annndddd...what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party," Mars teased on Twitter Thursday, with Cardi B responding on Instagram, "Mhhhhhhmmm. That sounds like a great idea."

Mars took home Song of the Year ("That's What I Like"), Record of the Year ("24K Magic") and Album of the Year (24K Magic) at this year's Grammys, making the singer the first male artist in 25 years to sweep the "Big Three" categories. Mars and Cardi B also teamed to perform "Finesse (Remix)" at this year's awards ceremony.