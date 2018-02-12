Bruno Mars Reveals New '24K Magic' Tour North American Dates

Bruno Mars extended his massive 24K Magic world tour with a final run of North American shows. The trek, which features his "Finesse" collaborator Cardi B, now wraps with a block of new dates spanning September 7th in Denver, Colorado to a four-night stand in Los Angeles on October 23rd, 24th, 26th and 27th.
General public tickets for the new concerts go on sale Friday, February 16th at noon local time via the Live Nation website. Tickets for the previously postponed October 30th, 2017 Denver show will be honored for the newly-announced September 7th, 2018 date only.
Mars' lengthy tour behind his 2016 LP 24K Magic, launched March 28th, 2017. It will have encompassed 135 concerts after its final leg. The singer recently won seven Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year.
Bruno Mars Tour Dates
September 7 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 15 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 23 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 27 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
September 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 1 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 2 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 11 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
October 20 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas
October 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center