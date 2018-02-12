Bruno Mars Reveals New '24K Magic' Tour North American Dates

Bruno Mars extended his massive 24K Magic world tour with a final run of North American shows. The trek, which features his "Finesse" collaborator Cardi B, now wraps with a block of new dates spanning September 7th in Denver, Colorado to a four-night stand in Los Angeles on October 23rd, 24th, 26th and 27th.

General public tickets for the new concerts go on sale Friday, February 16th at noon local time via the Live Nation website. Tickets for the previously postponed October 30th, 2017 Denver show will be honored for the newly-announced September 7th, 2018 date only.

Mars' lengthy tour behind his 2016 LP 24K Magic, launched March 28th, 2017. It will have encompassed 135 concerts after its final leg. The singer recently won seven Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year.

Bruno Mars Tour Dates

September 7 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 8 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 15 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 22 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 23 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 27 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

September 28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 1 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 2 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 7 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 11 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 14 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 20 - Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas

October 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

October 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center