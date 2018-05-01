The Tony Awards will honor Bruce Springsteen in June for his "once-in-a-life" production of Springsteen on Broadway.

In a live-streamed ceremony on Tuesday announcing this year's nominations, the Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. called Springsteen on Broadway a "theatergoing experience of extraordinary dimensions." In addition to Springsteen, the Tonys will also present John Leguizamo with a special award to celebrate his commitment to telling stories that shine a light on racial and socioeconomic injustice.

Springsteen first announced his "personal and intimate" five-nights-a-week residency in August 2017. He decided to set up shop at the Walter Kerr theater, which he acknowledged "is probably the smallest venue I've played in the last 40 years."

"My idea was really just to present the work that I've done for the past 40 years or so and let it speak for itself," the singer added in September. "I didn't feel like I needed to get on a soapbox or be real ideological about it. I wanted the night to play very naturally, and be broad enough to be about all the things I've written about over the years. And in that way, in the contrast, it would comment."

Springsteen on Broadway was an instant success. After launching the residency October 12th and performing through November 26, Springsteen decided to tack on ten more weeks of shows. He later added another 81 performances. When he finally finishes the residency in December, Springsteen will have played 236 shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Springsteen was not the only popular musician to garner a Tony nomination this year. Steven Tyler, John Legend, T.I. and others were all recognized for their work on the musical version of SpongeBob SquarePants. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical also pulled down a pair of nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

The Tony Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. E.T. The ceremony will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.