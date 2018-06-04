Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Reopening of Historic Asbury Lanes

Bruce Springsteen will join Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. the Man next week in his hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey for the reopening of concert venue Asbury Lanes.

On Monday, June 18th, the event celebrates the multimillion-dollar renovation of Asbury's beloved shuttered bowling alley, newly outfitted as a music venue. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Monmouth County. It's unclear how many songs Springsteen will perform at the event.

An online lottery via the Asbury Lanes website is available only to Asbury Park residents as part of the commitment to honor the local community. The lottery will accept entries until 8 a.m. Eastern Time on June 7th. Asbury Park Now will also host a giveaway for a pair of tickets as well as a night at the newly-established boutique hotel, The Asbury.

Asbury Lanes opened to the public over Memorial Day Weekend, bringing decidedly more alternative bands to town such as the Allah-Las, Thursday and Tennis. The venue, part of the indie-leaning Bowery Presents network, will also host Kurt Vile and the Violators, Lupe Fiasco and the Black Lips for upcoming shows.

The reopening of Asbury Lanes is one piece of much broader changes coming to the rustic dive town. In 2010, master developer iStar invested $300 million to renovate properties on and around the boardwalk, according to the New York Times.