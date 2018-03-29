Bruce Springsteen Plots New Box Set With 'Tunnel of Love,' 'Human Touch'

Bruce Springsteen will reissue remastered versions of five albums as a new box set, The Album Collection, Vol. 2, 1987 - 1996, out May 18th via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.

The collection includes four studio albums – Tunnel of Love, Human Touch, Lucky Town and The Ghost of Tom Joad – plus Springsteen's 1993 MTV Plugged concert special. It also boasts a special 12-inch of Springsteen's 1988 live EP, Chimes of Freedom, and the first-ever vinyl release of his 1996 EP, Blood Brothers.

Springsteen's longtime engineer Bob Ludwig helmed the remastering, transferring the audio from the original analogue master tapes. Both Tunnel of Love and Human Touch have been turned into double-LPs to further maximize audio quality.

The records in the The Album Collection, Vol. 2 will arrive in recreations of their original packaging. The set will also come with a 60-page book packed with rare photos, memorabilia and press clippings from the era.

The Album Collection, Vol. 2 will be available to pre-order starting March 30th. In 2014, Springsteen released the first volume of The Album Collection, which featured remastered versions of his first seven studio albums.

