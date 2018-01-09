Bruce Springsteen Offers Tickets to Broadway Show in Charity Contest

Bruce Springsteen is offering one fan the chance to meet him and see one of his sold-out shows on Broadway as part of a charity contest to benefit the Bob Woodruff Family Foundation.

The contest is run through Omaze and participants can enter with a minimum $10 donation. Donations guarantee fans a certain number of chances to win, with $10 equaling 100 entries, $25 equaling 250 entries and $50 equaling 1,000 entries. One particularly generous fan still has the opportunity to donate $15,000 for both 150,000 entries, and an original portrait of Springsteen painted by the musician's friend, Debra Hope Colligan.

The winner of the contest will be flown with a friend to New York City to see Springsteen's Broadway show, meet the rocker during a meet-and-greet and go home with a signed guitar. The money raised from the contest will benefit the Bob Woodruff Family Foundation's efforts to help injured veterans and service members and their families.

Springsteen opened his intimate Broadway residency last October. The show boasts a career-spanning set list, as well as several spoken-word segments during which Springsteen shares an array of stories, some of which are new, some of which are culled from his memoir, Born to Run. Springsteen's sold-out Broadway run will continue through June 30th.

