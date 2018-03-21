Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run Through December 2018

Bruce Springsteen extended his wildly popular Broadway one-man-show with 81 additional performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Springsteen on Broadway will now wrap with a final run of shows between July 10th through December 15th, 2018.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Wednesday, March 29th at 11 a.m. ET exclusively through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Due to high demand, only fans who previously registered for the sale but haven't purchased tickets will be eligible for an invitation; those fans will receive additional instructions on Monday, March 26th. A digital lottery will also continue via Lucky Seat throughout the extension for those interested in buying tickets after the initial ticket sale.

The rock legend's acclaimed residency officially launched October 12th. Springsteen initially performed through November 26th before extending the production for another 10 weeks. After completing his upcoming run, the singer-songwriter will have performed 236 shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre. In January, he launched an Omaze campaign offering one fan the chance to meet him and attend one of the Springsteen on Broadway shows.

In his review, Rolling Stone's Andy Greene described the production as a "live version" of Springsteen's 2016 memoir, Born to Run. "The performance is hard to categorize," he wrote. "It's not a concert; not a typical one-man-show; certainly not a Broadway musical. But it is one of the most compelling and profound shows by a rock musician in recent memory."

Springsteen will mark Record Store Day by reissuing his 1995 Greatest Hits collection as a red vinyl double-LP.